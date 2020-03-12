Second Loudoun COVID-19 Case Reported

The Loudoun County Health Department says a second resident tested “presumptive positive” for coronavirus disease 2019. The infection is suspected to have resulted from contact with the Loudoun resident who first tested positive on Tuesday.

Additionally, the department is awaiting the results of two other tests from the state lab. There are an unknown number of outstanding tests awaiting results from private labs, according to the latest update.

According to the agency, the second presumptive positive case is a man in his 40s who lives in Loudoun County. The “presumptive positive” test result was returned to the Health Department late Wednesday evening. This man, who was identified through the Health Department’s follow-up investigation to the first case, is a known close contact to the first Loudoun County COVID-19 patient. The resident was subsequently tested for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond. The positive test result is considered a presumptive positive, pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The second patient is doing well and is isolated at home. The patient reports to have had no contact with the Loudoun County Public Schools system.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, six involving hospitalization, as of Thursday afternoon. Eight are in Northern Virginia.