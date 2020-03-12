Signatures of Loudoun Design Award Nominations Open

Is there a Loudoun building, public space, neighborhood or architectural detail you admire? The Loudoun County Design Cabinet is seeking nominations for the 2020 Signatures of Loudoun Awards program.

All varieties of nominations are encouraged: private and public, large and small. Nominations are considered by the Design Cabinet and a student panel for awards in eight categories.

The Design Cabinet is also recruiting 14 high school juniors and seniors to participate on the student panel of the program and select the winner of the Students’ Choice Award. To apply for the student panel, or nominate a student, go to loudoun.gov/StudentSignaturesofLoudoun.

For more information, and to nominate a favorite Loudoun building, project, or place, go to loudoun.gov/SignaturesofLoudoun. The nomination period is open through March 18.