Student Suspected of Sexual Assault at Briar Woods High School

An Ashburn student was arrested Wednesday night in connection with an alleged sexual assault inside Briar Woods High School.

According to the report, the victim said that on the afternoon of Feb. 11, the two were alone inside a classroom where the assault occurred. The victim and the suspect are both students at the school and are known to each other. The victim later told friends about the incident. The friends convinced her to report the sexual assault to school administrators.

After an investigation conducted in coordination with Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Malik L. Hayes, 19, was charged with forcible sodomy.

Hayes was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.