BENEFIT Accepting Loudoun Grant Applications

BENEFIT stands for Bands Empowering Nonprofits with Engagement and Fundraising Improving Tomorrow. The mission of BENEFIT is to use the unifying power of music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofits that serve children in need in Loudoun County.

A total of $10,000 is available to Loudoun nonprofits for grant funding. Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. The money for the grants was raised during BENEFIT’s 2019 Crossroads Music Festival and its Hope for the Holidays events.

“We are excited to be able to offer this grant funding,” Ara Bagdasarian, co-founder of BENEFIT, said. “We are extremely thankful to all the musicians who donated their talents, community members who attended our events, the sponsors and the venues. Without them, we would not have been able to raise the funds to provide this grant funding to our Loudoun nonprofits.”

To qualify, applicants must:

• be a 501(c)(3) organization that provides services to Loudoun County children in need;

• complete the online application form found at BENEFIT.live; and

• submit a 30-second video that captures the mission and work of their organization.

Grant applications will be reviewed by a panel of BENEFIT volunteers. The panel will review the applications and videos to select grant recipients and to also decide on the amount of funding that will be awarded.

Grant recipients will be contacted in May. After the grant recipients have been announced, their application videos will then be shared by BENEFIT throughout the year on its social media platforms in order to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit’s mission, as well as the greater mission of BENEFIT.

“Being able to support Loudoun County nonprofits that serve children in need is the heart of our organization,” Amy Bobchek, co-founder of BENEFIT, said. “We know nonprofits have limited resources, and it’s wonderful that we can help them support their missions.”

Grant application information and further instructions for submitting videos can be found at www.BENEFIT.live.