Conservation Easement Assistance Applications Accepted Year-Round

Loudoun County is now accepting applications for the Conservation Easement Assistance Program year-round.

Conservation easements permanently limit development on land and require an agreement with a land trust to monitor and maintain the property. The grant program is designed to help protect historic, cultural and environmental resources by providing financial assistance to land trusts representing landowners who want to place their land under conservation easement.

The program provides up to $15,000 or half of the upfront costs—whichever is less—of placing land under conservation easement. These costs may include stewardship, attorney’s services, land appraisal and survey fees, and processing and document fees. The grants are applied for by and granted to the land trust.

To qualify, landowners must have a household income of no more than 115 percent of the Area Median Income, or $139,495 currently. At least half of the land must be located in Loudoun County.

A total of $150,000 is available each year and distributed to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Landowners should consult a land trust to see if their land is eligible for a conservation easement. For more information about conservation easements in Loudoun County, go to loudoun.gov/conservationeasements or email conservationeasements@loudoun.gov.