Governor Imposes Statewide Schools Closure; Third Loudoun Case Reported

In the fast evolving COVID-19 response, it became clear today that Loudoun students will not be heading back to class on March 23. In fact, all Virginia schools will be closed through March 27.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that action Friday, one day after declaring as statewide state of emergency.



The action comes as the Virginia Department of Health reported a third Loudoun-based COVID-19 patient, bringing the total number in Virginia to 30.

The Loudoun County Health Department announced that third case on Friday afternoon as a male in his 30s. The Department still is investigating the potential source of this person’s infection. He is being treated at a hospital in Loudoun.

“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”