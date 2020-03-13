Leesburg Cancels Recreation Programs, Egg Hunt, Flower & Garden Festival

The Town of Leesburg today announced a series of facility, program, and activity changes being implemented in response to the Coronavirus pandemic through April 30.

While most government meetings will continue, the biggest changes hit the Parks and Recreation Department.

Meetings of the Town Council, Planning Commission, Board of Architectural Review, and Board of Zoning Appeals will take place as scheduled. Decisions regarding advisory commission meetings will be made on a case-by-case basis. All meeting room reservations by non-town government organizations have been cancelled.

If there are no public meetings, Town Hall will close at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturdays.

In the Parks and Recreation Department, all classes and private lessons, including tennis lessons, swim lessons, free and registered fitness classes, sports classes, and flag football practices and games are cancelled. The A Room to Grow preschool classes and childcare are cancelled. All park and facility rentals are cancelled.

Most notably two of the town’s biggest annual events—the Easter Egg Hunt and Flower & Garden Festival—will not be held this year.

Ida Lee Park Recreation Center will be open, with no programs. Hours have been modified to close at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 6 pm. on Saturday and Sunday. The early closure will allow staff additional cleaning time. The Ida Lee Tennis Center will operate on normal hours, with no programs.

At Thomas Balch Library, all programs, seminars, tours, and classes are cancelled. Library hours are modified to the following schedule: Monday,Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Wednesday and Sunday. All meeting room reservations have been cancelled.

Other Meetings and Public Events

The Environmental Advisory Commission’s Keep Leesburg Beautiful Kick Off Event scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been cancelled.

The Board & Commission Networking Event scheduled for Monday, March 30, has been cancelled.

The Mayor’s State of the Town address on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. will be broadcast on the cable channel and streamed live on the Town website. Members of the public may not attend in person.

Police Chief Brown’s Chat with the Chief event on Tuesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. will be streamed live via the Police Department’s Facebook page (facebook.com/LeesburgVAPolice).

The Town Plan Update “Draft Plan, First Look” event scheduled for Thursday, April 23, has been cancelled.

The Greater Washington Business Aviation Association Open House at the Leesburg Executive Airport scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, has been cancelled.

The joint Utilities and Public Works Open House scheduled for Saturday, May 9, has been cancelled.

Further changes to the Town’s programs, activities, and services will be posted on the Town website at www.leesburgva.gov/closures.