Loudoun Kindergarten Registration Rescheduled

Loudoun County kindergarten registration has been rescheduled from Wednesday, March 18, to Wednesday, April 15.

The school division will maintain the appointment time slots that were originally scheduled on Wednesday, March 18. Those with appointments after March 18 should contact their school to confirm a new appointment time and date.

Parents/guardians are asked to contact the school if they are unable to attend on April 15. If necessary, the staff will work with parents/guardians to choose another available time slot and/or day. Parents/guardians will not lose their place on the school’s original appointment list if they have to reschedule due to this change.

For those planning to apply for special permission, follow the special permission guidelines that can be found at this webpage. More information will be provided to kindergarten parents/guardians prior to April 15. If you have further questions, please contact your school directly.