Loudoun Schools to Provide Pick-Up Meal Service

While classes have been canceled through March 20, Loudoun schools will be open to provide breakfast and lunch to students.

One of the chief concerns about prolonged closures was that many students depend on schools for their meals.

Starting today, School Nutrition Services staff members will serve free breakfast and lunch daily at all schools during the period of school closure. Meal service will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals will be available at each school and students will be allowed to receive two meals daily (a breakfast and a lunch) and may choose to take both meals simultaneously.

Meals will be distributed outside school buildings in a designated area that will vary from school to school.