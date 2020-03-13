Purcellville Delays Water Tower Repairs to Protect Ravens

Many Purcellville residents will have to wait an extra month for more consistent cellular coverage to return, as town leaders work to protect a family of ravens nesting on the Maple Avenue water tower.

The town staff this week decided to postpone the bulk of water tower structural repairs from late April to June 1. That was done to protect the ravens nesting on the tower that, once hatched by the end of next week, will remain in the nest for another month or so. Capital Projects & Engineering Manager Dale Lehnig said the town staff still needs to talk with Pittsburgh Tank & Tower to determine if it can postpone that excavation portion of the project, which will see crews dig 12 feet into the ground around the tower’s legs.

The excavation work was originally scheduled to begin once Suez Water Technologies finishes welding work on the tower, which it began March 7 and should complete next week. Lehnig said the Suez crew is performing that work during limited hours and with additional cautions to protect the ravens.

She said that, while the crew would have liked to work on the tower from dawn to dusk, it won’t begin work until 9 or 10 a.m. and will end the day at 5 p.m. Crew members will also block their welding activities from the birds using a fireproof blanket. If the female raven leaves the nest for more than 10 minutes, the crew will stop work for 10 minutes to allow her to return.

Loudoun Valley High School Environmental Science teacher Liam McGranaghan is also monitoring the female’s reaction to the work, along with Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy volunteers, Executive Director Michael Myers said.

Lehnig said the limited hours won’t delay the welding work much.

In a March 11 email to the Town Council, Lehnig wrote that the shortened work hours would allow the birds “down time” with no disturbance during daylight hours. To further leave the birds undisturbed, the town staff also recently requested the Suez crew to stop playing loud music while working on the tower.

Myers said that while the conservancy members are still a bit disappointed that the welding work was scheduled during the birds’ incubation period to begin with, they are happy that the town staff is responding to concerns about the ravens’ livelihood.

“It’s not the best-case scenario but it’s a better-case scenario,” he said. “We’re glad that they’re listening and paying attention.”

Myers said that once the ravens hatch in the coming days, they’ll spend the next 5-6 weeks in the nest before they learn to fly and eventually leave the nest for good. By then, it will be late April.

During a March 10 Town Council discussion on the matter, a few council members asked the town staff if it would be possible to delay the welding work until after the birds hatched. In her email to the council, Lehnig wrote that Suez was unable to accommodate that request because it’s fully booked for work across the nation and might not have been able to return to Purcellville until late fall.

Lehnig noted that Suez was able to schedule the work in Purcellville in the first place because it was already performing larger jobs in the area.

“Because the crews are specialized, they are in high demand,” Lehnig wrote to the council.

During this week’s council meeting, Town Manager David Mekarski said that delaying the $204,000 repair project would have forced the town to pay Suez at least $12,500 to demobilize.

Mekarski noted that if the Town Council did express an interest in stopping the welding work to better protect the ravens, the town’s finances could have supported that decision.

“This is certainly within our capabilities to finance,” he said. “We have adequate funds in the reserve account.”

The month delay in the excavation work will prolong the amount of time residents are stuck with poor cellular coverage.

When Suez began maintenance work on the water tower in May 2018, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon were forced to move their cellular antennas to a shorter, temporary tower. When that happened, residents—especially those living in the southern end of town—began experiencing coverage gaps.

With the town’s well-being in mind, Mayor Kwasi Fraser last week said that, although he likes birds, he felt that the work should go on as planned.

“I believe the risk for the town is larger,” he said. “The risk is greater on the town than it is relative to the ravens.”

Myers said the conservancy is unaware of raven families at risk of being disturbed during the incubation time or the subsequent few weeks in the nest. He said that’s because ravens tend to nest in more rural areas.

In general, Myers said ravens are smart birds and seem to be adapting a bit to more urbanized areas. “They seem to be figuring things out a little more than other birds,” he said.

