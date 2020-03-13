School Board Won’t Pursue Plan for Deputies in Elementary Schools

The School Board on Tuesday closed the door, for now, on expanding the school resource office program into Loudoun’s elementary schools.

The board voted unanimously to forgo the Sheriff’s Office proposal to expand the SRO program from the current practice of stationing specially trained deputies at each high school and middle school.

The vote followed the recommendation of the board’s Student Support and Services Committee, which recommended against the expansion, citing opposition from the Minority Student Achievement Committee and the Special Education Committee, as well as the Moms Demand Action anti-gun violence group; concerns that the program would help with efforts to reduce discipline disproportionality; and the “inconclusivity of the research” on the effectiveness of SRO programs nationally.

School Board members acknowledged that school-based deputies have the opportunities to serve as valuable role models and can provide a deterrent to outside violence. However, they raised concerns about having deputies involved in classroom issues, such as unruly students, and discounted the findings of a survey of elementary school principals that showed support for the SRO expansion, say that any additional help, even un-uniformed, would likely be welcomed.

Instead of expanding the SRO program, the School Board has adopted plans to hire 10 more School Security Officers, hire contracted security officers to support visitor management protocols; create the positions of safety and security manager and coordinator to facilitate school-based training and Emergency Response Planning for each campus; and hire five additional emergency dispatch positions.

Sheriff Mike Chapman has advocated the expansion for two years and proposed a $2.3 million budget increase to hire 17 new SROs who would share time at the county’s 59 elementary schools. That proposal was not included in County Administrator Tim Hemstreet’s budget. County supervisors asked for a School Board position on whether the money should be added in.

Chapman said he continues to see merit in the elementary-level SROs and that he would work with the School Board with an eye toward implementing the program in the future.

The School Board and administrators are working with the Sheriff’s Office and Leesburg Police Department to update the memorandum of understanding, which outlines the role of law enforcement in the schools. A public input meeting on that document is planned in the coming weeks.