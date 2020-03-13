Social Security Phone Scammer Nabbed After Loudoun Call

A Chinese national was arrested in Nevada last month and extradited back to Virginia after he was connected to a phone scam by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit.

On Jan. 28, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an Ashburn senior citizen who said she was the victim of a Social Security scam. She reported receiving a call in which the scammer claimed her Social Security number had been compromised. She was told that to fix the problem she was required to wire transfer money to an account number provided by the caller.

The victim went to her bank and transferred the money to an account on the West Coast. On the same day, the suspect, later identified as Xiaochun Yuchi, 32, of Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, in China, attempted to access the money from a bank in Las Vegas.

As part of the investigation, Yuchi was taken into custody in February by the Las Vegas Police Department in coordination with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fortunately, detectives were able to recover the victims money, which is often not the case in these types of scams as the financial transactions frequently involve overseas accounts,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “This is another reminder that government agencies and law enforcement will never contact you demanding immediate payment for any reason.”

Yuchi was charged in Loudoun County with obtaining money by false pretenses and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.

The case remains under investigation.