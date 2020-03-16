Letter: Jeffrey E. Phillips, Leesburg

Editor: Virginia officials at all levels are likely considering whether to follow other states that have closed bars and restaurants in an attempt to slow COVID-19.

While an inconvenience to many of us, such closures may spell disaster to the hourly employees of these places, many of whom depend on tips to augment their meager checks.

As we know from arguments made to increase the minimum wage, these hourly employees are not just high school sophomores working for spending money. Elected officials at all levels of government who support such closures should consider giving up a sizable portion of their salary. This would show they understand the plight of those affected by their decision and have some financial skin in the game. They could form a fund from such forfeitures to help those who will be going without a means to “pay the rent.”

Jeffrey E. Phillips, Leesburg