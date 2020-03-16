Loudoun’s Women in Wine Vineyard Trail Passport Program: These Women Are Crushing It

March is Women’s History Month and what better way to celebrate the accomplishments of women in wine than to visit 10 local wineries tasting exceptional wine made by female winemakers including Sunset Hill’s and 50 West’s own Corry Craighill, Loudoun County’s Winemaker of the Year?

The purpose of Women’s History Month is to raise consciousness and advance knowledge of women’s history: taking one month of the year to remember the contributions of notable and ordinary women in the hope that the day will soon come when it’s impossible to teach or study history without spotlighting these achievements.

Many notable women made significant contributions to winemaking for centuries. In the early 1800s, Madame Cliquot widowed at 27 was the first woman to run a Champagne house. She also invented riddling a technique to remove sediment that is still used today. Hannah Weinberger was the first female winemaker in Napa Valley during the 1880s. Queen Victoria made drinking sparkling wine fashionable in Europe a boon to the industry.

In fact, according to science, women may even have a distinct advantage in the creation of fine wine as they have on average a keener sense of smell and taste than do most men.

Five years ago, Sydney and Bridgette managers at Sunset Hills and 50 West Vineyards, had a goal to showcase the women of winemaking in Northern Virginia. Collaborating with their female winemaking colleagues, and Sunset Hills/50 West owners Diane and Mike Canney, the Women in Wine Vineyard Trail Passport Program was born.

The entire month of March participating wineries will recognize and raise a glass to these women making a name for themselves locally and beyond in the industry.

Winemaking is physically as well as mentally demanding and has long been dominated by men. The global wine industry and agritourism landscape is changing. Worldwide, an increasing number of women are now making some exceptionally good wines.

Come meet these talented, hardworking women and experience their handcrafted wines. Enjoy spectacular natural beauty exploring the ever-expanding Virginia wine country while supporting farm-to-table wine, toasting all the hardworking women in a salute to Women’s History Month.

At each of the participating wineries you’ll receive two tastings at 50 percent off, plus 10 percent off all purchases. The passport costs only $17 and you can use it throughout the entire month.

Purchase your Women in Wine Vineyard Trail Passport at one of theses participating wineries:

50 West Vineyards – Corry Craighill

Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg – Melanie Napoli

Casanel Vineyards and Winery – Katie Henley

Corcoran Vineyards – Lori Corcoran

Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Maggie Malick

Narmada Winery – Sudra Patel

Slater Run Vineyards – Kate’s Griaud

Sunset Hills Vineyards – Corry Craighill

Two Twisted Posts Winery – Theresa Robertson

Zephaniah Farm Vineyard- Emily Hatch

