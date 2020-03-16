Loudoun Schools Roll Out Food Distribution

As Loudoun County entered into the first full week of COVID-19-related school closures, many buses were still running this morning.

During the day, more than 260 members of the school division’s Nutrition Services staff prepared 6,400 meals that were delivered by school bus to 263 stops as part of the effort to ensure students who depend on their schools for food don’t go hungry during the state-ordered shutdown.

On Friday, the second day of the school closure, the school staff prepared 1,000 breakfast meals and 1,500 lunches that were made available for pickup at schools. Administrators developed the expanded meal delivery program over the weekend. A map of drop-off sites and delivery times can be viewed here.

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered schools closed at least through March 27 and Loudoun’s meal program will continue on weekdays through that date.