Virginia Reports 45 COVID-19 Cases, 5 in Loudoun

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the commonwealth rose to 45 over the weekend, with two more Loudoun cases and the first Virginia death reported.

A James City County man in his 70s died Saturday. He had been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus. It was not known how he came in contact with the virus, making it a result of community spread in the county with eight reported cases.

Loudoun County now has five reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Details have not been released about the two new cases. Twenty-eight of the commonwealth’s 45 cases are in Northern Virginia, with Fairfax County leading with 10.