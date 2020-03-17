Courts Limit Cases, Attendance Amid Viral Outbreak

Loudoun County’s courts stopped hearing many types of cases through April 17.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia Donald W. Lemons on Monday issued a declaration of judicial emergency, limiting what courtrooms across the commonwealth will be doing as people in every walk of life work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

All civil, traffic and criminal cases, including jury trials, will be delayed, except in some emergency cases. Those emergencies, according to the order, include quarantine or isolation matters, arraignments, bail reviews, protective order cases, emergency child custody or protection cases, and civil commitment hearings.

Local judges may also exercise their discretion regarding ongoing jury trials, or in cases where the defendant is in jail awaiting trial.

Additionally, the courtroom will be closed to many people. The order instructs courts to limit courtroom attendance to attorneys, parties, and necessary witnesses and members of the press.

The order is in effect until April 6, and may be extended; Loudoun’s District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts have already announced they will remain closed through April 17.

And all that could lead to more cases getting settled out of court in the meantime.

While the closure that will mean a quieter courthouse for now, it could also mean a hectic April when Loudoun’s courts and judges try to catch up on a month of backlogged cases.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said in the meantime, her staff will still be busy.

“What we’re going to do now is take the next couple of weeks that we know we’re not going to have court, and try to reset all those cases,” Biberaj said. That means contacting attorneys, witnesses, and other people involved in those cases and trying to get them worked out.

And she said her attorneys will also be trying to prevent those cases that don’t have to go to court—which is many of them—from showing up in the courtroom more than necessary in April. More cases could wind up being settled out-of-court, only awaiting a judge’s approval when the courts reopen, rather than being litigated in the courtroom.

“It would be inefficient for us just to wait, so that is what we’re going to do,” Biberaj said.

Meanwhile, Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens has begun offering remote access to deeds and land records at no charge for 30 days.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Loudoun residents may email the Clerk’s land records team at dept-clerkct-landrecords@loudoun.gov to set up a temporary subscription for remote access. The subscription fee has been temporarily waived. That account will let residents access deed, land records and judgment information from home, eliminating the need to visit the Clerk’s Office in person.

Copies of deeds and land records may also be obtained by emailing the Historic Records & Deed Research Division at clerks-archives@loudoun.gov or calling 703-737-8775.

Clemens is also encouraging residents to delay probate appointments, and according to a press release, the Probate Office is looking into how to offer remote or online probate meetings. And Clemens is also encouraging people to pay with a credit card online or by phone, rather than cash in person, for things like filing fees, criminal fines and costs, and copies of public records and other services.

More information about paying online or by phone, and about the clerk’s work to expand remote services, is at loudoun.gov/clerk.