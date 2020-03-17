Governor Authorizes Enforcement of 10-member Crowd Limit

Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver, on Tuesday issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters.

Violations could result in the suspension of health permits or in misdemeanor charges. The order gives local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce this crowd limits, although health inspectors are expected to regulate the requirement.

“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam stated. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.