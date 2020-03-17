Leesburg Announces Facility Closures

As the coronavirus pandemic, and guidelines surrounding its spread, continues to evolve the Town of Leesburg has announced three major facility closures.

Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, Ida Lee Tennis Center, and the Thomas Balch Library have been closed to the public.

When the town initially announced changes to its programs and schedules, the three were to remain open. However, new CDC regulations issued over the weekend and direction from Gov. Ralph Northam to limit gatherings of more than 100 people, spelled their at least temporary closure.

According to a press release, the decision will be re-evaluated by the end of next week. A full list of town closures and schedule changes can be found at leesburgva.gov.

