Loudoun Closes County Departments in COVID-19 Emergency

County employees are implementing social distancing measures in every office. To plan, train for and implement those protocols, some government departments shuttered their public operations for one to two days.

Impacts range from the walk-up counter in the Department of Building and Development in the county government center in Leesburg closing, to Familiy Services offices closing and receiving clients only over the phone, to libraries across the county closing on Monday and going to curbside pickup Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all volunteer programs in the county jail have been suspended until further notice, all tours have been cancelled, and onsite visitation has been cancelled. Inmates can only meet with friends and family through video on tablets, and with their attorneys in non-contact visitation booths.

And the county will stop letting people outside county government use its public conference rooms until at least April 1.

But many of the county’s services are also available online. Many requests, for example can be made online through Loudoun Express Request, or LEx, at loudoun.gov/3055/Report-an-Issue. Information on zoning applications and decisions is online at the Loudoun Online Land Applications Map, LOLA, at loudoun.gov/3362/LOLA. And most tax transactions can be taken care of at loudounportal.com/taxes.

And, of course, the animals up for adoption from the Department of Animal Services are always online at loudoun.gov/animals—always a good resource for people either looking to adopt or just looking at a fluffy face while stuck at home.

The county government’s homepage is loudoun.gov.

Meetings of the Board of Supervisors are also both televised and webcast for people who can’t or prefer not to make it out to the county government center in Leesburg. All of the board’s meetings are televised live on Comcast Government Channel 23, Open Band Channel 40 and Verizon FiOS Channel 40. Both Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission live and archived video can be found at loudoun.gov/webcast.

The county government is keeping a running list of the impacts of those closures online at loudoun.gov/temporaryclosures.