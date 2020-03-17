Loudoun School Closure Extended Through April 10

Loudoun County Public Schools will remain closed at least through April 10, Superintendent Eric Williams announced Monday.

“While schools may reopen as early as April 13, this seems unlikely based on the information known at this time. We are preparing for the possibility that schools may be closed for an additional six to twelve weeks from now or longer,” Williams wrote in his alert to parents and students.

Administrators are ramping up “continuity of education” programs that will first focus on review of previously taught material and then expand to new material. Information on that effort may be viewed here.

Following a School Board authorization last week, the school system has purchased 15,000 Chromebook laptop computers to accelerate the deployment of one computer to each student in grades 3 through 12. Those devices are expected to be ready for distribution as early as the week of March 23. It is the final phase of the computer initiative, which had been schedules for over the summer.

For more details on school-related COVID-19 efforts go here.