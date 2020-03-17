Regal Cinema Redevelopment Plan Heads to Vote

County Supervisors are prepared to give a green light to an eastern Loudoun redevelopment project.

The Sterling Meadow project envisions 166 multi-family units in 13 buildings on the 10-acre property that has long been home to the CountrySide Regal movie theater.

While the theater opened in the 1990s as a state-of-the-art movie complex, attendance has waned as other, more modern theaters have opened in the county. Regal’s lease for the property ends in September.

During a public hearing last week, the proposed development got mostly support from supervisors, who said it would address the need for more affordable housing, help area businesses and contribute needed school and road improvements.

Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said the proposal should be viewed by other developers as the “gold standard” for building compact suburban neighborhoods as envisioned in the county’s new comprehensive plan.

Supervisor Juli Briskman (D-Algonkian) said that, during the course of four community meetings, most of the neighborhood concerns had been addressed. Among the important features was an offer to build a new path that would provide safer access to area schools and the commitment to provide more affordable housing units. “Loudoun County needs housing that is attainable,” she said.

Concerns raised during the public hearing included the potential to overcrowd the area schools, particularly Potomac Falls High School, which is operating at capacity, and the loss of the theater, which shows many Bollywood films that are popular with Loudoun’s large south Asian population.

According to the application, the development is expected to generate 57 additional students, most at the elementary school level. Eighteen additional high school students are expected, according to the calculation.

While the theater appears to have an enthusiastic following for its foreign films, attendance it relatively light at the 20-screen complex.

“The last times I’ve been to the theater, I’ve been the only person in the theater,” area resident Debbie Rose told the board.

“This is probably not where you’ve seen a movie in recent years,” noted Colleen Gillis, who represented the development team.

Supervisors plan an April 21 vote on the project.