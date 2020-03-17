Schools Refine Meals Pick-up Locations, Time

Loudoun County Public Schools has been providing meals to students since Friday, March 13. During the first three days of that service, thousands of breakfast and lunch packets have been served and, on Monday, the program was expanded to include deliveries by bus.

After studying the demand for meals during the last three days, administrators are discontinuing meal service at 12 sites to concentrate resources where they are needed most.

In another change, meals will be available at schools from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those receiving meals may take a breakfast and lunch.

While some schools will no longer provide meals, nearby schools will have enough meals to meet the community’s needs.

The meal sites listed below will discontinue meal service Wednesday, March 18. The nearest adjacent alternative site is also listed.

Discontinued Service Nearest Adjacent Site

Brambleton Middle School Independence High School

Cardinal Ridge Elementary J. Michael Lunsford Middle School

Douglass Community School Frederick Douglass Elementary

Evergreen Mill Elementary J. Lupton Simpson Middle School

Goshen Post Elementary John Champe High School

Kenneth Culbert Elementary Harmony Middle School

Mill Run Elementary Eagle Ridge Middle School

Mountain View Elementary Woodgrove High School

Newton-Lee Elementary Trailside Middle School

Rosa Lee Carter Elementary Rock Ridge High School

Smart’s Mill Middle School Francis Hazel Reid Elementary

John W. Tolbert Elementary Harper Park Middle School

Please remember to practice “social distancing” at all times while picking up meals. LCPS Nutrition Services staff is encouraged to place the meals in a visible location so they can be picked up without having to take it from their hands.

Meals continue to be delivered by buses to sites throughout the county. An interactive map showing those locations is accessible online.