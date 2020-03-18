COVID-19 Tests Remain Limited in Loudoun

On Tuesday night, county supervisors spent most of their board meeting hearing an update from government and health sectors on the rapidly-changing state of the COVID-19 pandemic, and heard that many are having to take drastic—but, some signs indicate, effective—steps.

In efforts to limit exposure, supervisors and senior county staff members held the meeting seated far apart from each other around the room, and others participating in the meeting over the phone.

Through mid-day Wednesday, there had only be five confirmed cases reported in Loudoun, and 77 statewide. But health authorities said that’s not an accurate picture.

Dr. John Farrell of South Riding Pediatrics, the chairman of the Loudoun County Health Commission, told supervisors part of the problem is not being able to test for how widespread the virus is so far.

“It’s been difficult to test, and I think you can see this reflected in the media around the country, that the big issue is supply.” Farrell said. “We simply don’t have enough tests to start testing centers for the general population at this point. They’re being reserved for critically ill patients, which is certainly appropriate at this point.” There are also limited supplies of protective equipment for health workers, he said.

But, with no vaccine or medication for the virus yet, the answer to most patients who test positive would be the same, said Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend—stay home.

More supply may be ready in two to three weeks, Farrell said.

In the meantime, Goodfirend said, it’s all about social distancing and “flattening the curve”—slowing the rate at which the virus spreads. That may help prevent new cases from overwhelming the healthcare system, as they would do if they appeared all at once.

“We want to make sure that our hospitals don’t get overrun, and if we can delay it enough that there’s medication that is effective, then that’s very helpful,” Goodfriend said.

But said, Susan Carroll, senior vice president for Inova’s Clinical Enterprise Support Operations, that social distancing “is absolutely working.” While respiratory ailments like COVID-19 continue to increase, with people staying away from each other, “we are seeing a decrease in almost everything else.” That frees up beds for the critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19 who will need them later.