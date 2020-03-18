Leesburg Outlets to Close for 11 Days

The Simon Property Group announced today it will close its malls nationwide starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. The closure is scheduled to end March 29, according to the announcement.

Earlier, Simon’s Leesburg Premium Outlets already reduced the operating hours of stores. The closure comes after “extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials” and is aimed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, chairman, CEO and President of Simon stated in the announcement.

While the Dulles Town Center mall remains open as of Wednesday, several retailers including Macy’s and J.C. Penny have announced plans to temporality close locations nationwide.