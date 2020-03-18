Loudoun Hospitality Industry Hit Hard

Loudoun’s hospitality industry employs more people than the county government and school division combined. With travel stalling, weddings postponed, concerts canceled and bars and restaurants struggling with crowd limits, the economic impact to that section is expected to be staggering.

“It is the fabric of what makes Loudoun County the community that we are,” Visit Loudoun CEO Beth Erickson said. “It contributes to—and in many ways is—that high quality of life we all enjoy in Loudoun County. That comes through our many small businesses and the nearly 18,000 tourism and hospitality related jobs there are in Loudoun County. At this point right now, those jobs are in jeopardy and that is a big concern for all of us.”

Tuesday’s Saint Patrick’s Day festivities were sparse and subdued affairs. Downtown Leesburg’s King Street, in particular, was quiet, with only a few restaurants open for business. One of those was China King, which was open solely for curbside pickup and carryout orders. Shoe’s Cup & Cork did the exact same.

Tuscarora Mill kept its dining room open, while also offering 50 percent off wine bottles-to-go and a new curbside pickup service with a special menu. That menu includes larger-than-average $30 or $40 entrées intended for a family of four.

Kevin Bednarz, the owner of the Ashburn Pub and The Purcellville Pub, is also offering curbside pickup and carryout, and is looking to implement delivery service this week. But he’s additionally limiting capacity at both of his locations to about 50 percent.

Bednarz has asked Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser about the potential for the town to push its meals tax collection back, and has asked his landlord for a rent extension. Even with those reliefs in mind, Bednarz said the coronavirus crisis is going to take a toll on his restaurants. He said the outlook on business right now is bleak.

“This could be the end of business for myself,” he said.

The Conche in the Village at Leesburg implemented a curbside service program over the weekend, but by Monday, Chef Santosh Tipur made the decision to close indefinitely.

“The health, safety, and wellness of those walking through our doors is paramount. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this has caused,” Tipur wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Please know that we value you all and we look forward to raising a glass with you upon our return.”

Tony Stafford is hoping to keep his three Ford’s Fish Shack restaurants in Loudoun open and his staff intact during the slowdown, but it will require continued public support.

“Anything that they can do to get out to support local businesses—buying gift cards, making reservations, just coming in—as long as we’re still open—either dining in or taking food to go,” Stafford said. “Never forget those local businesses, those favorite restaurants that you have, now is the time to go out and support them.”

How to Help

“How do we, in an ever-changing environment, help to support those small businesses during these unprecedented times?”

That’s a question Visit Loudoun CEO Beth Erikson posed Monday morning. She has some suggestions.

• As long as it is allowed, go visit your favorite restaurant, check in with your favorite winery or brewery.

• Shop downtown and support local merchants.

• Go online to local retailers’ and restaurants’ web sites. Buy gift cards, both to take advantage of the many special offers that will be coming out but also to help them keep some cashflow rolling. “It lets your favorite restaurant or winery or brewery know that you’re thinking about them,” Erikson said.

• Use the curbside pickup options for restaurants that have closed their dining rooms.

• Tip and tip often, even when buying a gift card. The hourly service workers will be hardest hit by the slowdown.

• Put reservations in the pipeline. Make reservations in at restaurants and hotels now and then honor those reservations in the future. “I would implore our business community to look at bringing meet meetings, conferences, retreats to Loudoun County so that when we being to recover that adds fuel to that recovery. It allows you to support the community in which you serve in a way that would be profound and incredibly appreciated,” she said, noting that Visit Loudoun can help make those arrangements.

• Get out to enjoy Loudoun’s open spaces. Places like Morven Park and the W&OD Trail offer plenty of space for social distancing, with the added benefit of fresh air.

Overall, Erikson said, “Let our industry know that you’re thinking about them because we are thinking about you.”

“As challenging as this is because we don’t have a timeframe in mind, we know that it will get better. When it gets better, I believe recovery for Loudoun County starts with tourism,” Erikson said. “Once you start seeing people going out and spending money in our historic downtowns and going back to greet their favorite servers at our restaurants, getting their favorite beer on tap—once we see that happening we will know that we are rebounding and rebounding strong.”