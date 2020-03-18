Loudoun Personal Property Tax Deadline Delayed

Treasure H. Roger Zurn on Tuesday asked county supervisors to authorize him to delay the first personal property tax deadline of the year from May 5 to June 5 to help residents dealt with the impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Supervisors unanimously agreed, but Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) wondered—would it help?

“Why do we think people will be in a better position to pay a month later?” Umstattd asked. “Won’t the economic downturn be even more impactful?”

“The hope is that it does improve a little bit, but quite frankly, it’s the best I could do given the law and also the fiscal year,” Zurn said. “It’s kind of like pulling out all the tricks and just trying the best you can.”

But if residents want to pay on a normal schedule anyway, they can—although bills will not be mailed out until later, they will be available online in late April, Zurn said.