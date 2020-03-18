Loudoun Schools’ Meals Outreach Sees Increasing Demand

After three days of service, the school division’s effort to distribute free meals to students throughout the county continues to grow.

Starting Monday, Loudoun’s Nutrition Service staff have been preparing free breakfast and lunch packages that are distributed by school buses to 263 drop off locations.

On Monday, those 57 buses served 478 meals. On Tuesday, demand tripled to 1,453. Today, it doubled to 3,054.

School Division spokesman Wayde Byard said the buses also distributed care packages offered by Loudoun Hunger Relief. On Tuesday 165 were distributed. On Wednesday, the count was 380.

The bus distribution is in addition to walk-up meals distribution available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at most schools.