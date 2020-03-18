USL Extends Season Suspension, Loudoun United Home Opener Delayed

The United Soccer League announced Wednesday that the previously announced 30-day temporary suspension of play will be extended to align with the recent guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on restricting public gatherings of 50 or more people to Sunday, May 10.

Since Loudoun United FC’s first home match of the 2020 USL Championship season against the Charlotte Independence at Segra Field was scheduled for May 6, the match will be rescheduled. This is also the case for the club’s three away matches scheduled in April.