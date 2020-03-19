Catoctin Creek Offering Free Sanitizing Alcohol, Gearing Up to Make Sanitizer

In face of the COVID-19 pandemic and runs on sanitizer in stores, Catoctin Creek Distilling in Purcellville has announced it will provide free sanitizing alcohol to those in need, especially first responders, hospitals care facilities, and other front-line health workers.

“We have surplus alcohol from our production process for whisky and gin that we can’t use—it’s not drinkable alcohol, but it’s perfect for hand sanitizer or cleaner,” said co-owner Scott Harris. “In fact, we already use it in the distillery for cleaning, and when this crisis came about, we decided to make that available to the public, and we were happy to see the Virginia ABC step in and authorize those kinds of uses.”

Already, since posting on social media, they have seen interest, such as from Virginia State Police, food pantries, and senior centers, where disinfectant is needed.

The distillery is also working to start manufacturing hand sanitizer. Harris said they are ordering supplies for that today.

“A company like ours is in a unique position, and I think we have to take advantage of it and be responsible,” Harris said. “…If you were going to start a hand sanitizer business overnight, it could take months to get permitted and get the equipment, but we already are permitted, have bottling equipment ready and the employees.”

If you wish to take advantage of the sanitizing alcohol offer, email scott@catoctincreek.com. Bring your own container, up to 2 liters maximum.

If you want to support the distillery’s work to produce hand sanitizer for those who need it, you can donate on their website at https://catoctincreekdistilling.com/.

And if you want to support this local business, while their tasting room and tours are closed, you can purchase bottles of their award-winning spirits. Catoctin Creek Distilling is located at 120 W. Main Street in Purcellville.