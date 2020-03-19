Loudoun Businesses Ask for Help; Economic Development Steps Up

Update Thursday, March 19: This morning, Governor Ralph Northam announced Loudoun is among the counties where businesses will eligible for Small Business Administration recovery loans.

As people are advised to stay home, and restaurants, breweries, and other businesses in Loudoun endure slow business or close their doors entirely, Loudoun’s economic development and government leaders are pushing to get those businesses some help.

Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer, whose department is normally dedicated to retaining and attracting new businesses to Loudoun, has led his office to change gears entirely over the past several weeks to help struggling businesses.

“This is not business as usual, so we have to kind of look at, how can we make the most impact right now?” Rizer said. “Our businesses need resources, and we need to know what they need.” And he said, “There’s going to be businesses that don’t come through this, and that’s awful. And I go back—this is the reason that I got into economic development.”

“I owned a radio station that I watched really struggle during the Great Recession, and there was very little help out there for me, so what I wanted to do, and what I think we should do right now is trying to help,” Rizer said.

To that end, his office has set up a website, biz.loudoun.gov/covid19/, gathering information and providing resources and support for businesses that need it. There, residents can find out how to support local businesses, and business owners can find information about what’s available and get help applying for loans.

Meanwhile, the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter asking federal elected officials to push the federal Small Business Administration to free up disaster loans for Loudoun businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Arlington City, Arlington County and Fairfax County, as well as Montgomery and Prince George Counties in Maryland, are eligible localities for disaster loan assistance from the Small Business Administration, which issued a disaster declaration for Washington, DC and surrounding counties. That unlocks federal disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits, residents in those areas.

Loudoun’s business community, local officials, and federal elected officials are pushing the federal government to make those loans available here, too.

“There is no doubt that the level of human and financial suffering created by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is significant and nationwide,” wrote Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard in a letter to Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) and Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA). “I can assure you that the negative impact felt by Loudoun’s businesses and citizens is as great as those in the three Virginia counties already included in the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.”

Wexton said the chances of that are “looking good.”

“One of the issues was that previously the SBA had some pretty strict criteria for this kind of relief, because it’s really designed for things like tornados and weather events that are contained to one portion of a state, so I think that has kind of delayed the ability to get it extended statewide,” Wexton said “…The SBA changed their requirements, and the governor’s office got their information together, and my understanding is that they today filed their request for the declaration of emergency.”

That comes after Congress last week passed legislation to put let the SBA make up to $7 billion in loans for disaster relief.

“It’s our desire and intention in Congress to make sure that this fund is well-funded and able to help those small businesses keep their doors open and not have to shed employees,” Wexton said.

“It’s going to be a very competitive process, and I think that it’s not going to be easy for our businesses,” Rizer said. “And so that’s why we’re really focusing on the application process and creating the training and the assistance that’s needed for this.”

Similarly, Wexton on Wednesday evening called for a moratorium on terminating federal contracts. She said allowing contracts for federal contractors to end during the crisis “will only further contribute to economic hardships and place a burden on the federal government at a critical juncture when Americans are relying on essential government services more than ever.”

“Small businesses across my district and around the country are in jeopardy of losing federal contracts as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak through no fault of their own, threatening the livelihoods of millions,” Wexton stated in a press release announcing the call. “[The Office of Management and Budget] and [the General Services Administration] must issue clear guidance to contracting officers to prevent this from happening.”

But the debate continues over how to help the individuals—waitstaff, bartenders, and other workers—who might already have found themselves out of a job. Some recovery legislation has been moving through Congress, and Rizer credited local officials for also looking for ways to help. But, he said, right now there’s not much.

“On our website we have some of those tools that are available, but you know, I don’t know that there’s a lot right now,” Rizer said. “I think everyone just needs to try to make it through the next two weeks, and we can reassess at that point.”

Wexton pointed to legislation such as the Families First Act, which the House of Representatives passed on March 14, and which would temporarily provide paid sick leave and free coronavirus testing, expand food assistance and unemployment benefits, and require employers to provide additional protections for health care workers.

“It’s going to be a multi-step process, and the first thing we need to do is make sure that people aren’t left unemployed with no resources,” Wexton said. “So infusing more money and resources into the economy and into the hands of individuals is a top priority, also making sure that small businesses are protected and have the ability not to shut down.”