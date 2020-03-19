Schools Provide Another Opportunity for Students to Retrieve Personal Items

Loudoun County Public School administrators will provide by-appointment access today and Friday to students who need to retrieve medication, laptops and other critical items from shuttered school buildings.

Families who need to collect critical items should call the main office at their school or email the school principal to make an appointment for a brief visit. Appointments must be made in advance so that social distancing practices can be maintained.

In the rapid changing COVID-19 response, administrators warn that there may not be another opportunity to gain access to the schools. However, access should be limited to those needing to pick up essential items.