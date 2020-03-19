Virginia’s Known COVID-19 Cases Climb to 94

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, the number of infection cases in Loudoun County remained at five on Thursday.

Statewide, there had been 94 positive test cases, with nearly half of them—43—in Northern Virginia. Arlington reported the most at 17, followed by Fairfax County with 16 and Prince William County with 11. For Loudoun’s cases, the origin of three were attributed to contact with infected individuals, one was travel related and one has not been determined.

Authorities continue to believe there are more COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, but the limited availability of testing kits has made it difficult to obtain a fuller accounting of the outbreak. Statewide, the agency reported that 1,923 had been tested, with 94 returning positive results.

Currently, 19 Virginia COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and two have died.