2 Charged with Selling Counterfeit Xanax

Two South Riding men were arrested Thursday following a two-month investigation into the distribution of counterfeit Xanax.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Adam F. Khan, 20, and Raheem Y. Khan, 19, are charged with felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV narcotic. A search warrant conducted March 19 at their home on Center Street in South Riding recovered approximately 6,000 counterfeit Xanax pills, four firearms, and more than $10,000 in cash.

The suspects were apprehended in Manassas with the assistance of the Prince William County Police Department and the Virginia State Police. The two attempted to flee authorities on foot and discarded hundreds of Xanax bars packaged for distribution as they fled, according to the report.

Additional charges are pending.

They were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation was conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Enforcement Unit.