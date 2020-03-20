1 Loudoun COVID-19 Patient is School Staff Member; Region Reports Community Spread

Although there had been no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Loudoun since the five cases previously announced, public health officials said Thursday there is now evidence of community transmission of the virus in parts of Northern Virginia.

Also yesterday, Superintendent Eric Williams provided an alert that one of the Loudoun COVID-19 patients was a staff member at Waxpool Elementary School in Ashburn. While the employee recovers at home, the health department is conducting a contact mapping investigation. Individuals identified as having had contact with the staff member will be contacted.

Waxpool Elementary School building is closed to all students, employees, contractors, and the public pending a thorough cleaning.

To curb the spread of the infection, health authorities continue to recommend residents: