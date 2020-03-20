Loudoun Libraries Closed, Curbside Service Stopped

The Loudoun County Public Library Board of Trustees voted Thursday to keep all branches closed until at least April 1, and put a hold on curbside pickup service.

“This was done out of an abundance of caution for our customers and staff,” Board Chairman Denis Cotter said. “We will reevaluate the situation in the coming weeks to see if there are additional services we can safely offer the public. We eagerly await the day when our branches can reopen.”

All book return drops have been closed. Customers who have library materials checked out are asked to hold onto them until the book drops reopen. The due dates for all physical materials have been extended to Saturday, June 20, and customers will not be subject to any penalties are fees during the closure.

The library system had previously planned to close the libraries, but offer curbside pickup and drop-off of materials. Before the closure, one library employee contacted Loudoun Now with concerns that their health was endangered by the requirement to keep coming to work and handle library materials which could harbor the COVID-19 virus.

Library system spokesman Peter O’Brien said the staff had developed a system for quarantining returned materials for four days to allow any viral infection to die off. According to the National Institutes of Health, the COVID-19 coronavirus can survive up to four hours on copper, a day on cardboard, and two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

Cotter said the decision to close the libraries to the public entirely after all was made out of “an abundance of caution” over the possibility of returned materials carrying the virus.

“Several of the other trustees talked about, what is our objective here?” Cotter said. “What are we trying to do? And the objective we felt is that phrase we keep hearing, which is to flatten the curve.” And the science on how long the virus lives on surfaces or in books, and how easily it is passed along, is not yet conclusive.

The library’s digital collections, however, remain available at library.loudoun.gov, and the limit on Hoopla borrows has been increased from six items per month to 10. Hoopla offers digital copies of books, audiobooks, music, comics, movies and television.

“We’ve removed all blocks on customer library cards so everyone is assured access to our vast digital collection, which is always available,” stated Loudoun County Public Library Director Chang Liu. “I encourage everyone who doesn’t have a library card to sign up at library.loudoun.gov so they can instantly access tens of thousands eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, TV shows and online learning opportunities.”

All library programs, events, and meeting room reservations are cancelled through at least May 10. Deliveries to senior living facilities and nursing homes are also suspended.

For more information, go to library.loudoun.gov/COVID19.