Schools Continue to Expand, Refine Meals Distribution Program

The Loudoun County Public Schools meals distribution service will see some more tweaks starting Monday.

Since schools closed as part of the COVID-19 containment effort on March 12, the nutrition services staff has been offering free breakfast and lunch packets at schools and delivering meals by bus to hundreds of other locations around the county. Through Friday, more than 62,000 meals had been provided.

Administrators plan to expand and consolidate sites and bus stops based on participation data collected over the past week in an effort to target the areas of greatest need and best community access.

The list of school pickup sites is below. The online map showing the location of bus stops will be updated by Sunday.

Pick-up meal service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will continue at: