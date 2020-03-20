Schools Continue to Expand, Refine Meals Distribution Program
The Loudoun County Public Schools meals distribution service will see some more tweaks starting Monday.
Since schools closed as part of the COVID-19 containment effort on March 12, the nutrition services staff has been offering free breakfast and lunch packets at schools and delivering meals by bus to hundreds of other locations around the county. Through Friday, more than 62,000 meals had been provided.
Administrators plan to expand and consolidate sites and bus stops based on participation data collected over the past week in an effort to target the areas of greatest need and best community access.
The list of school pickup sites is below. The online map showing the location of bus stops will be updated by Sunday.
Pick-up meal service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will continue at:
- Briar Woods High School
- Broad Run High School
- John Champe High School
- Dominion High School
- Frederick Douglass Elementary
- Freedom High School
- Guilford Elementary
- Harper Park Middle School
- Heritage High School
- Hutchison Farm Elementary
- Independence High School
- Leesburg Elementary
- Loudoun County High School
- Loudoun Valley High School
- Lovettsville Elementary
- Park View High School
- Potomac Falls High School
- Riverside High School
- Rock Ridge High School
- Rolling Ridge Elementary
- Round Hill Elementary
- Sterling Elementary
- Sterling Middle School
- Stone Bridge High School
- Sugarland Elementary
- Sully Elementary
- Tuscarora High School
- Woodgrove High School