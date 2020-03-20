Tree of Life Offering Food, Financial Assistance During Coronavirus Outbreak

Many Loudoun organizations continue to offer help to those in need during the coronavirus crisis, which has led to social distancing and many commercial and governmental closures. Tree of Life Ministries is one of them.

The nonprofit is helping to feed the community with food deliveries available weekly from its food pantries in Leesburg and Purcellville, and food-to-go meals available from Leesburg on Tuesdays and Purcellville on Thursdays. It’s also offering financial assistance for those experiencing extreme hardship as well as coaching. Tree of Life additionally offers health and medical vouchers for those in need to help pay for urgent, eye and dental care. Moreover, the Christian nonprofit is offering to pray for those in need.

Those who want to help the nonprofit’s cause can make monetary donations on its website, volunteer and help to pray for the community at large. The nonprofit is also asking for donations of deli meats, hot dogs, potatoes, cereal and rice.

Learn more at tolministries.org.