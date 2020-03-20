Virginia’s Known COVID-19 Cases Climb to 114, 4 More Reported in Loudoun

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, the number of infection cases in Loudoun County grew by four on Friday.

Statewide, there have been 114 positive test cases, with exactly half of them—57—in Northern Virginia. Arlington reported the most at 17, followed by Fairfax County with 16, Prince William County with 12, Loudoun with nine and Alexandria with three.

No detailed information has been released about the four newly reported Loudoun cases.

Authorities continue to believe there are more COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, but the limited availability of testing kits has made it difficult to obtain a fuller accounting of the outbreak. Statewide, the agency reported that 2,325 individuals had been tested—400 more than the previous day.

Currently, 20 Virginia COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and two have died.