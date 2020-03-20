Visit Loudoun Foundation Launches Tourism, Hospitality Relief Fund

The Visit Loudoun Foundation launched the Loudoun Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund with $10,000 and asks businesses and individuals contribute in support of Loudoun’s tourism industry professionals impacted by shutdowns and furloughs as a result of COVID-19.

Working with the Community Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund, the Loudoun Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund will provide grants to charitable organizations that provide direct financial support for individuals who are working in—or have immediately formerly worked in—Loudoun tourism and hospitality businesses facing hardship.

“This has truly been a community effort to support the tourism and hospitality industry,” said Beth Erickson, president & CEO of Visit Loudoun. “While we talk about the industry in general, it’s really about the people who make the beds, tell you the daily specials, raise or grow the food on the restaurant tables, brew world-class beer, pour you the perfect glass of wine and greet you with warmth and hospitality who are most affected.”

The initial $10,000 will seed the fund that the Visit Loudoun Foundation hopes will grow through private and business donations. Online donations may be made to communityfoundationlf.org/product/tandhfund or by check made payable to Community Foundation, PO Box 342, Leesburg, VA 20178. Please include “T&H Relief Fund” in the memo line.

“This is one small way that we can support the tourism and hospitality industry that gives so much to our community and the Community Foundation has been a wonderful partner, helping us quickly launch the effort,” Visit Loudoun Foundation Chairwoman Emily Miller said.

“The new Loudoun Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund shines a light on the heart of this community and will dovetail beautifully with the Community Foundation’s existing Emergency Relief Fund. Both will cover those in need,” said Amy Owen, president of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, “The Tourism & Hospitality Fund will zero in on people who make Loudoun County one of the best places to grow up and grow old.”

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is launching a matching fundraising campaign to support the effort.

“While the ongoing coronavirus crisis has impacted every business, no industry has experienced the level of devastating disruption as our hospitality businesses. It is their employees—who are our friends, family and neighbors—who have borne the largest brunt of their industry’s suffering. The Loudoun Chamber is privileged to support our hospitality industry and the hard-working folks who make it such an important aspect of Loudoun’s way of life,” said Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard.