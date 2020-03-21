Virginia Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases; Loudoun Total Climbs to 14, Including Principal

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, the number of infection cases in Loudoun County grew by five on Saturday.

Statewide, there have been 152 positive test cases, with the report of 38 new cases marking the largest one-day increase so far. The surge can be attributed to increases in testing. The new figures involve the results of 468 tests that were processed Friday. Overall, only 2,790 tests have been reported to the state health department since the beginning of the outbreak.

Seventy-seven cases are in Northern Virginia. Arlington and Fairfax counties reported the most at 22 each, followed by Loudoun and Prince William County with 14 each. There were five cases reported in Alexandria.

School Superintendent Eric Williams today informed staff and parents that two school employees were among the new positive test cases.

The health department reported today that a second staff member at Waxpool Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus. That individual, school Principal Michael Pellegrino, is not experiencing symptoms and is self-quarantined at home.

The health department is process of calling each individual identified as having had close contact with Pellegrino. The department has already reached every individual who was identified as having close contact with the first staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the department is aware that several other members of the Waxpool Elementary School community are symptomatic and have test results pending, according to the school district’s email.

A third school staffer—one associated with both Liberty and Pinebrook elementary schools also has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is receiving medical care. The health department is calling each individual identified as having had close contact with that staff member, as well.

While much of he focus has been on protecting elderly residents from the virus, Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend told the School Board on Friday that one disturbing trend is that the virus is hitting relatively young men in their 30s, especially those who have a history of smoking or vaping making it harder to recover from lung infections.

Currently, 25 Virginia COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and two have died.