Virginia Reports 67 New COVID-19 Cases on Sunday; Leesburg Closes Outdoor Activity Areas

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, 67 more patients tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 219. One new case was reported in Loudoun County, which has 15 confirmed cases.

The new cases come as a record 547 tests were processed. Sine the outbreak, 3,337 people have been tested in Virginia. With the first case now reported in Lee County in southwestern Virginia, the virus has been confirmed in every corner of the commonwealth.

“We should anticipate that we will continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community as testing increases,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend in an update circulated yesterday. “I encourage everyone to remain vigilant in taking the appropriate steps to limit the spread of the virus, particularly taking seriously the recommendations for practicing social distancing until further notice.”

With the relatively warm weather recently, local leaders are concerned about the number of people gathering outdoors in open spaces, such as playgrounds.

“We are all in this together, which means each one of us must do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said County Administrator Tim Hemstreet. “For the health of our community, I ask that Loudoun residents follow the directions to help mitigate the impact of the disease in the county and to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The Town of Leesburg on Saturday closed more town facilities, including all playgrounds, the outdoor tennis courts at Ida Lee Park, the ballfields at Robinson Park, the soccer/lacrosse fields at Ida Lee Park, the basketball courts at Greenway Park, Rotary Park, and Foxridge Park; the Eric Brown Skate Plaza at Catoctin Park; the pavilions at Ida Lee Park, Foxridge Park, Tuscarora Park, Potomac Crossing Park, and Edwards Landing Park; and the dog park at Olde Izaak Walton Park. Freedom Park is closed in its entirety.