Loudoun Medical Group Opens Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

The Loudoun Medical Group today began centralized, drive-through COVID-19 testing for its patients on an appointment basis.

LMG is the county’s largest physician group, with 330 healthcare providers and 150 clinical locations.

“We have been monitoring the COVID-19 crisis closely and have organized centralized testing in response to a lack of readily available tests for our patients,” said LMG Board Chairman Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

The testing tent has been set up in the parking lot of the LMG Cornwall Urgent Care center at 211 Gibson St. in Leesburg.

Patients will be authorized for the service upon the order of their doctor. Testing is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, with appointments set up 10 minutes apart.

Testing will be offered as long as test kits and protective equipment are available.

“The wellbeing and safety or our community, including both our patients and our staff, is our utmost priority,” said Dr. Anthony Crowley, LMG’s medical director.

CEO Mary Tamasy said the effort is aimed at helping to flatten the curve of infections and ensuring that hospital capacity is not overwhelmed as the virus spreads.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all involved during this challenging time and we are committed to working together to keep our community as safe and healthy as possible,” Tamasy said.