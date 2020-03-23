Shockey on Tap for 2 More Loudoun School Construction Contracts

The Loudoun County School Board is poised to award construction contracts for its next two elementary schools, with Howard Shockey & Sons in line to win both bids.

Four bids were received for the construction of Hovatter Elementary School on the campus of Lightridge High School. Shocky’s bid of $32.7 million was declared the lowest responsive bid. The project includes roof-mounted photovoltaic solar panels, but grade-level panels were cut from the design, resulting in a final contract amount of $32.2 million.

The contract for Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School near Arcola came in at $34.3 million.

The schools are scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

The School Board was poised to award the contracts at its March 20 meeting, but the majority opted to hold to its typical schedule, with a vote occurring at its next meeting to permit a period of public comment.