Shopping Center Owner Supports Tenants with Take-Out Banners

Rappaport, a major shopping center owner in Northern Virginia, has given its small business tenants a show of support, and some free advertising, during some trying economic times.

The company has been hanging banners in front of its retailers and restaurants who are still offering carry out and delivery and practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Loudoun, shopping centers carrying the banners include the Village at Leesburg; South Riding Market Square; Cameron Chase Village Center; Town Center at Sterling; and Clock Tower Center.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com