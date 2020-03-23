Staffer at Second Loudoun Elementary School Tests Positive for COVID-10

Loudoun County Public Schools administrators today sent an alert that a staff member at another elementary school has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The employee worked at Moorefield Station Elementary School.

The Moorefield Station staff member is recovering at home. The Loudoun County Health Department is conducting a contact investigation and is in the process of calling each individual identified as having had close contact with the staff member.

In the meantime, the school building has been closed to all students, employees, contractors, and the public until further notice.

Last week, the school system announced that three staff members at Waxpool Elementary School, including Principal Michael Pellegrino, had tested positive for the virus.