Virginia Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Statewide

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, six people in the commonwealth have died from the infection as the numbers of statewide cases grew to 254.

No new Loudoun County cases were reported on Monday. The total of known local cases remained at 15.

The report includes the results of 360 new tests, that resulted in 35 new positive cases statewide. Overall, 3,697 test results have been reported to state authorities. The number of hospitalizations increased by four over the past 24 hours, to 38.

One hundred and sixteen cases are in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County leads the state with 43 cases. Arlington has reported 34 case. Prince William has 18 cases and Alexandria has 6 cases.