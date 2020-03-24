Manhattan Pizza Donates Produce, Toilet Paper, Pizza in COVID-19 Pandemic

Residents looking for food and toilet paper during the coronavirus crisis have a new weekly lifeline to fall back on in times of need—Manhattan Pizza.

The pizza restaurant’s Ashburn, Leesburg and Purcellville locations on Tuesday afternoons have vowed to distribute produce, toilet paper and pizza to residents in need of the commodities.

This week, Owners Jack and Jumana Azar helped out at their Leesburg storefront by handing out oranges, apples, bananas, tomatoes and other produce donated primarily by U.S. Foods, and 14,400 rolls of toilet paper donated by the P Plus Packaging paper distribution company. For every resident who stopped in to fill up a bag of supplies, the Azars also handed them a freshly-made pizza.

Jack Azar said he would try to operate the initiative every Tuesday for the foreseeable future. He said many Loudouners who live fortunate lives are giving back to the community in this time and that a lot of them have more than money—they have heart.

Azar said that although he’s losing business at all his Manhattan Pizza locations, he’s not laying any of his employees off.

