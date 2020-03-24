Virginia Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases, Loudoun Total Grows to 18

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, numbers of statewide COVID-19 cases grew to 290 on Tuesday.

That total is 36 more than Monday and includes three new Loudoun-based cases. Loudoun has reported 18 cases so far.

Overall, 4,470 test results have been reported to state authorities; that’s a one-day increase of 773.

The number of hospitalizations increased by seven over the past 24 hours, to 45.