Absentee Ballots Encouraged for All Voters in Upcoming Town Elections

Election Day in the towns of Hamilton, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville and Round Hill on May 5 might go down as the most sparsely attended in western Loudoun history.

The Virginia Department of Elections and the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration are encouraging residents to vote absentee in the May 5 municipal elections to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19. According to both, qualified voters may request absentee ballots using Reason Code “2A My disability or illness.”

In-person absentee voting opened last Friday and will continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at the Office of Elections headquarters, at 750 Miller Drive, SE, Suite C in Leesburg. The last day to request a ballot through the mail is Tuesday, April 28.

To request an absentee ballot by mail, apply online at elections.virginia.gov/absentee or contact the county Office of Elections at 703-777-0380 or vote@loudoun.gov. The office will send application forms to those who request them within three days. Residents may submit applications via email to vote@loudoun.gov, fax to 703-777-0622 or mail to the Office of Elections.